Peace, prosperity through cooperation to headline EEF agenda this year — official

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. ‘The Far East - Cooperation for the Sake of Peace and Prosperity’ will become the central theme of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that will take place on September 3-6 in Vladivostok, the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev announced.

"The Eastern Economic Forum provides an opportunity to discuss issues of economy, politics and social development not only in Russia, but across the world. This is a major platform for expanding cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. This year’s core theme of the forum is ‘the Far East - Cooperation for the Sake of Peace and Prosperity’," Trutnev said.

Development is impossible without cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership, he noted. "Without cooperation, without mutually beneficial partnership, development is impossible. Unfortunately, we see what is happening in today’s world: baseless political ambitions of certain neighboring countries hinder business cooperation, humanitarian and scientific areas. However, Russia is still open to cooperation. Preferential regimes operate in the Far East. Foreign investors have become residents of priority development areas, the free port of Vladivostok among others," the official said.

A new mechanism of supporting foreign investors, an international priority development area, is being developed in the Far East, Trutnev added. "[It] will provide domestic and foreign partners with mutually beneficial opportunities for boosting the economies of our countries. Another cooperation focus is the Northern Sea Route, the shortest transport corridor between Europe and the Far East. We will discuss those and other issues at the forum," he said.