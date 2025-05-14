Russia’s Shoigu sees Global South, East facing transborder security threats

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu believes that countries in the Global South and the Global East struggle to tackle security threats and challenges on their own.

"The tectonic changes in foreign politics and international economic relations both pose challenges and open a window of opportunity to players in the Global South and East," the Russian Security Council’s press service quoted Shoigu as saying. "Modern-day challenges and security threats are of a global and transborder nature, and not a single country today can confront those on its own or even on a bilateral basis," he added.

On May 27-29, Moscow will host an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, the Russian Security Council announced.