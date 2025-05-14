EC chief says 17th sanctions package on Russia targets 189 tankers

BRUSSELS, May 14. /TASS/. A seventeenth package of EU sanctions on Russia includes restrictions against 189 tankers that, as Brussels argues, carry Russian oil under the flags of various states, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We have listed an additional 189 shadow fleet vessels to target Russia's energy exports," she wrote on the X social network.

This means that the blacklisted tankers will be prohibited from entering EU ports, and any transactions with those vessels will be banned for European business.

This package of sanctions against Moscow was approved by EU ambassadors earlier on Wednesday. Its approval by EU foreign ministers is expected on May 20, after which they will come into force.

Earlier, Bloomberg described the 17th package of sanctions as softer, since it does not contain any additional economic or trade restrictions for the first time since 2022, as the European Commission wanted to limit objections among EU countries and pass the package as soon as possible.