Ceasefire with Ukraine can’t be achieved without due preparations — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A lasting ceasefire with Ukraine cannot be arranged without preliminary preparations as Kiev may manipulate truce data, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Tuesday.

"You know, when someone says: let us just arrange a ceasefire and hope that the parties will not breach it, I don’t believe that such stories will work with Ukraine because in this case the ‘machine’ of data distortion comes into operation and some reports begin to be churned out and immediately sent to Washington, London or some other place," the envoy said.

This ‘machine,’ unfortunately, works and that is why it is practically impossible to organize a steady ceasefire without a preparation stage," he added.

A ceasefire is an instrument that "must be built into a separate peace mechanism. This instrument by itself can’t resolve the problem of achieving peace and, all the more so, a sustainable peace, unfortunately," the diplomat pointed out.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a talk with journalists in the Kremlin overnight to May 11 that he had proposed to the Kiev regime to start direct talks without any preconditions halted by it in 2022. He proposed starting talks in Istanbul on May 15.

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky said on his Telegram channel later that Ukraine expected a ceasefire from May 12 and was ready to begin talks with Russia in Turkey on May 15.