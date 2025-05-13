Russian diplomat accuses France, Germany, UK of seeking to extend Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. France, Germany and the UK do not want the conflict in Ukraine to end, so they continue the policy of making it last longer, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

"It is obvious that these countries continue the policy of extending the conflict. If we strip down the double talk which they use to frame their political actions, the main thing they are seeking is Russia's defeat on the battlefield, Russia's international isolation, its economic smothering and regime change. On all four of these fronts, they have failed utterly. But, nevertheless, this has not cooled their desire to achieve what they want," he said when asked about attempts by France, Germany and the UK to put pressure on Russia in connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for talks in Istanbul.

According to Grushko, statements by European politicians are hard to comment on because their position changes dramatically within a short span of time.

"As for their positions at the current moment, you know, it is very difficult for me to comment on this because exactly three weeks ago the positions were completely opposite. I will remind you that French President [Emmanuel] Macron, in addressing the nation, said that France does not support a fragile truce. A truce of 30 days, is it not fragile? So today they say one thing, and tomorrow they will say another," he said.

"Many of them, practically all of them, feel the slightest change of winds blowing from Washington. And the sails of this EU boat are being filled with winds that are blowing from the West. So, there is absolutely no clarity about what they will say tomorrow. But if we assess the European policy on Ukrainian affairs as a whole, it is quite obvious that it is a policy to prolong the conflict and weaken Russia as much as possible," Grushko said.

Still, "voices of sanity" are heard increasingly often in Europe.

"We saw this during the days when we celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. I think there will be more of them," the diplomat said.