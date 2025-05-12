Putin’s talks proposal, new sanctions threats — key themes of Kremlin briefing

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ukraine to resume direct talks, the threats of new European sanctions and the closure of Russia’s Consulate General in Krakow became the main topics of Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s briefing on Monday.

TASS has summarized the key statements by the Kremlin official.

About Putin’s talks proposal

- Putin’s approach "aimed at finding a real diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, eliminating the root causes of the conflict and establishing lasting peace has met with support and understanding by the leaders of many countries."

- Russia is set "to seriously seek ways for a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict."

- US President Donald Trump has urged the Ukrainian side to take part in the meeting proposed by Russia "without any conditions."

About new sanctions threats

- As for the threat of introducing new European sanctions, the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for dialogue with Russia: "One cannot use such rhetoric with Russia."

About the closing of Russian Consulate General in Krakow

- By shutting down Russia’s Consulate General in Krakow, the Polish government continues to sour its relations with Moscow, "which are already in deteriorated shape." "Poland is consistently choosing to be hostile and unfriendly toward us."

- Poland’s accusations that Russia was responsible for the 2024 shopping mall fire in Warsaw are "absolutely unfounded" and are part of its "Russophobic and unfriendly stance."

About Russia-Malaysia talks

- As for media reports about the upcoming visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the Kremlin is preparing for talks: "We will make an official announcement soon. I can say that yes, indeed, we are getting ready for the Russia-Malaysia talks, for contacts.".