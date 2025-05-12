World community supports Putin's approach on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Leaders of many countries support Russian President Vladimir Putin's approach aimed at finding a real diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The approach [of Putin] aimed at finding a real diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, eliminating the causes of the conflict and establishing a lasting peace has met with the support and understanding of the leaders of many states, including our partners in the CIS, BRICS and other countries," the spokesman told reporters.

Peskov recalled that summarizing the May 9 celebrations in Moscow, numerous meetings and talks with foreign guests, Putin made a statement in which he clearly and unambiguously outlined Moscow's position on the resumption of direct talks in Istanbul "without any preconditions."

"The very same direct talks that were interrupted by the Ukrainian side in 2022," the spokesman emphasized.