Putin certain about Russia-Vatican dialogue based on Christian values — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his congratulatory message to newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, expressed his confidence in the continued constructive development of the dialogue between Russia and the Vatican, noting the positive progress achieved during the previous pontificate.

"I am confident that the constructive dialogue and cooperation established between Russia and the Holy See will continue to deepen, grounded in the Christian values that unite us all," the message, published on the Kremlin's official website, states.

The Russian president extended his best wishes to Pope Leo XIV, expressing hope for his success in fulfilling the "high mission entrusted to him," along with wishes for good health and well-being.

Pope Leo XIV - formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost - had been elected by the College of Cardinals just a few hours prior. He succeeds Pope Francis, who passed away in late April.