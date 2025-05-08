Responsibility for history, common interests: Russian-Chinese talks highlights

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia and the People's Republic of China consider their common mission to be the responsibility for preserving the historical memory of World War II, as well as maintaining global strategic stability.

This is the gist of two joint statements: on the further deepening of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, as well as on global strategic stability. The documents were adopted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping following talks in Moscow.

TASS has picked the key ideas contained in the two statements.

Responsibility for history

Russia and China bear responsibility for preserving accurate historical memory of World War II. "Our countries will forever remember the righteous feat of the peoples of the Soviet Union and China who defended world peace. We pay tribute to the tens of millions of soldiers who fell for the freedom and independence of future generations, and to the innocent civilians who died. We express our deep respect for the front-line soldiers and home front workers for their heroism and labor heroism during the war years".

Russia and China agreed to make every effort to counter "the increasing attempts to rehabilitate the hateful ideology of Nazism and racial superiority".

The countries "will continue to jointly oppose the glorification of Nazis and their accomplices, the rise of neo-Nazism, militaristic revanchism and practices that contribute to the escalation of various forms of racial discrimination, racism, xenophobia and related intolerance."

"The Sides call on the world community to respect and protect the principles developed by the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg and the International Military Tribunal for the Far East aimed at preventing the outbreak of wars, genocide, war crimes, torture and other crimes against humanity."

"The Sides emphasize the importance of preserving and caring for war memorial sites commemorating fallen heroes of World War II."

Common interests

A solid basis for cooperation between Russia and China "is the broad commonality of national interests in the long-term historical projection and compliance with the tasks of comprehensive national development of both states."

Moscow and Beijing "declare their firm support for each other in ensuring sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability."

Russia reaffirms its commitment to the principle of One China, recognizes that there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an integral part of it, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China.

The Chinese side declares support for Russia's efforts "to ensure security and stability, national development and prosperity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposes outside interference in Russia's internal affairs."

"The sides will continue to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and China, as well as global and regional security."

Cooperation in economy and culture

Moscow and Beijing agreed to promote the stable development of bilateral trade, deepen investment ties, continue to strengthen the comprehensive energy partnership, enhance interbank ties, and expand settlements in national currencies.

Russia and China will continue to oppose any attempts to mislead the younger generations "in line with efforts to prevent the neglect of our peoples' feat of victory over German Nazism and Japanese militarism".

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of education, deepen media policy dialogue and cooperation in such areas as joint production and exchange of audiovisual content, support cooperation in the field of archival services, progressively develop cooperation in the film industry, promote the expansion of joint film production, and strengthen youth cooperation.

International law, UN, SCO and BRICS

Russia and China note "destructive actions by a number of states and their associations seeking to revise the outcome of the Second World War to serve their selfish hegemonic interests, undermine the principles of the established post-war world order, and erode the central role of the United Nations (UN) in maintaining global peace and security."

"The sides note the irreversibility of forming a more just and sustainable multipolar world order".

Moscow and Beijing reaffirm the commitment to preserve the UN's central coordinating role in harmonizing the interests of member states and developing collective responses to the challenges of our time.

"Russia and China strongly condemn any attempts of external diktat aimed at undermining the processes of consolidation and equal cooperation in Eurasia.

Moscow and Beijing agreed to "strengthen close coordination within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a promising direction for the development of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era."

Russia and China are ready, together with other BRICS members, to promote strategic cooperation within the framework of the association in all three areas: politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts.

Sanctions and tariffs

Russia and China note that "the application by individual states and their associations of trade and financial restrictions, such as unilateral illegitimate restrictive measures and excessive customs tariffs, as well as other non-market methods of competition negatively affects the global economy, undermines fair competition, and impedes international cooperation in combating the most important challenges for all humanity."

"The parties condemn cynical actions taken to bypass the UN Security Council, violating the UN Charter and international law, obstructing justice, as well as measures contrary to the rules of the World Trade Organization."

Russia and China "condemn initiatives to seize assets and property of foreign states and emphasize the right of such states to retaliate in accordance with international law."

Threats to peace and security

The Sides noted that "some nuclear states have been expanding military alliances and coalitions in sensitive areas in the vicinity of other nuclear-armed states in order to exert coercive pressure on them and engage in other hostile actions that threaten the fundamental security interests of these states."

The two sides strongly "condemn the hegemonic desire of certain Western countries and their allies to create quasi-legal mechanisms to exert pressure on countries pursuing independent foreign policy, as well as to falsify historical truth to serve their own opportunistic interests."

Russia and China call on Russia and China to stop interfering in the internal affairs of other states, undermining the established security architecture in various regions of the world, creating artificial dividing lines between countries and imposing bloc confrontation.

The parties "intend to step up interaction and tighten coordination in order to decisively counter Washington's course of ‘dual containment’ of Russia and China."

Russia and China consider unacceptable the construction of anti-Russian and anti-Chinese military blocs with a nuclear component, the deployment of nuclear weapons in the region under the guise of "extended deterrence," as well as the deployment of elements of the global missile defense system and ground-based medium-range and shorter-range missiles that threaten strategic stability.

The Sides are convinced that a long-term and sustainable resolution of the Ukrainian crisis requires addressing its root causes while respecting the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety, totality and interrelation and the principle of indivisibility of security, taking into account the reasonable security interests and concerns of all states.

Strategic stability

In the statement on global strategic stability, Moscow and Beijing emphasized that "a critical mass of problems and challenges has accumulated in the strategic sphere, and the risk of nuclear conflict has increased."

Among the most pressing strategic risks that need to be addressed as soon as possible, Russia and China consider "the expansion of existing and newly formed military alliances and coalitions by some nuclear-armed states close to the borders of other nuclear-armed states."

Of particular concern to Moscow and Beijing are "plans and practical steps by certain nuclear-armed states to deploy ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles outside their national territories capable of promptly hitting a wide range of targets on the territories of other nuclear-armed states."

Russia and China believe that the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense program spells complete refusal to recognize the link between strategic offensive and defensive weapons.

In their view, the large-scale missile defense system program "means complete and final refusal to recognize the inextricable link between strategic offensive and strategic defensive weapons, which is one of the central and fundamental principles of maintaining global strategic stability."

The sides reaffirmed the need to launch negotiations as soon as possible on the establishment of a treaty on the prevention of the deployment of weapons in outer space on the basis of the Russian-Chinese draft.