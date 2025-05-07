Russia, Venezuela agree on peaceful cooperation in space

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Caracas have agreed to enhance cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space, including by building a Glonass ground station in Venezuela, according to a bilateral cooperation treaty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro signed a bilateral treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation in the Kremlin earlier in the day.

"The sides are developing cooperation as part of the March 30, 2021 Agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on research and peaceful use of space, including the implementation of the project to build a Glonass ground station on the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and other initiatives related to the peaceful use of space," the document says.