Mongolia's president arrives in Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations on May 9

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has arrived in Moscow to attend celebrations devoted to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War on May 9.

According to a TASS correspondent, the Mongolian president's flight landed at Moscow's airport on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Mongolian counterpart. The leaders will discuss further development of the two countries' relations in various spheres.