North Korean troops not to take part in Moscow’s Victory Day Parade — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. North Korean troops will not take part in the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 devoted to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

Parade units from 13 countries will take part in the May 9 military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, he said.

These will be parade units from Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Belarus, Egypt, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, he specified.

Responding to a journalists’ question about whether North Korean troops were expected to take part in the May 9 Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square, the Kremlin aide said: "I have named all the countries that will participate."