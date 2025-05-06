Russia to retaliate adequately if Kiev violates May ceasefire — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia will cease hostilities during the celebration of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, but will retaliate adequately if Ukraine attacks Russian positions or facilities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There will be no hostilities. However, if there is no reciprocity from the Kiev regime and they continue to attack our positions or facilities, we will retaliate," the spokesman told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10) in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. According to the Kremlin, "all military operations will be suspended during this time." The Russian president made the decision for humanitarian reasons.

Putin last declared a truce on Easter’s eve. It remained in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 21 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 20). According to the Russian Defense Ministry, as many as 4,900 violations by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded.