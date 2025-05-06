Madrid pushes seizure of Russian assets to boost military spending — Moscow’s envoy

MADRID, May 6. /TASS/. The Spanish government is pushing for seizing Russian assets in order to avoid unpopular measures while increasing military spending, Moscow’s Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko told TASS.

According to him, Spanish officials at various levels "have started to speak freely in favor of using the illegally blocked sovereign assets of the Russian Federation in order to arm the EU."

The diplomat emphasized that he had been surprised "at such a radicalization in Madrid’s position because unlike its Russia-hating allies, Spain used to pursue a more balanced policy." "This year, we don’t stop to admire the variety of statements coming from EU capitals, which, in our view, once again point to uneven relations within NATO," the envoy said.

"In this camp of pseudo-democratic countries, all members meekly abide by strict bloc discipline, seeking to raise their defense spending based on new instructions from the NATO headquarters in Brussels," Klimenko added. "In a bid to gather money to increase their military expenditures, the Spanish government is considering all available ways to avoid unpopular measures such as tax hikes and social spending cuts," he noted. "To achieve this goal, Madrid is even ready to openly call for violating international law and seizing Russian funds in the hope that it won’t be held directly accountable for stealing the assets ‘frozen’ in other jurisdictions," the ambassador concluded.

Earlier, Spain urged its EU partners to create a new common financial instrument that would also involve non-EU countries in order to provide subsidies and loans to fund major European defense projects. According to the EFE news agency, the plan also mentions the possible use of Russia’s frozen assets.

The EU, Canada, the US, and Japan seized Russian assets worth about $300 billion after the launch of Moscow's special military operation. Of these, about $5-6 billion are held in the United States, while the majority of them are in Europe, including at Euroclear in Belgium, where $210 billion is stored. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cautioned earlier that Moscow would take decisive action in response to a potential transfer of profits from the Russian assets to Ukraine.