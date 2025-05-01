Trump succeeds in making Kiev use mineral resources to pay for US aid — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has finally pressured the Kiev authorities to use their mineral resources to pay for military aid, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Trump has finally pressured the Kiev regime to pay for US aid with mineral resources. Now, the country that is about to disappear will have to use its national wealth to pay for military supplies," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Trump confirmed that Washington and Kiev had concluded a deal on US access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.