KURSK, April 30. /TASS/. Russian military investigators initiated up to 480 criminal cases regarding Ukrainian army’s crimes following the liberation of Russia’s Kursk Region, Alexander Khinshtein, the acting governor of the Kursk Region, said on Wednesday.

"Even after the liberation of the territories, military investigators have continued recording facts of torture and slaying of civilians," Khinshtein stated on his Telegram channel adding that the military branch of the Russian Investigative Committee "have already initiated 479 criminal proceedings."

The acting governor said that Ukrainian military’s crimes do not differ from the atrocities of Hitler's army.

"I will always remember a man, who told me in a hospital a story that his seven-year-old son was about to celebrate another birthday today, but, unfortunately, the child died at the hands of the punishers," the acting governor said. "All these stories display the proof of real genocide, and they must certainly form the basis for a future international tribunal."

In all, he stated, over 280 residents of the Kursk Region were killed and 430 were reported to sustain with eventual hospitalization since the Ukrainian army invaded the region in August 2024.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on the Kursk Region on August 6, 2024.

On April 26, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Putin that Russian troops had liberated the last settlement in the Kursk Region.

The Kiev regime lost more than 76,500 troops in its incursion in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the high-ranking military official stated.