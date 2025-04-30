Putin says victory in World War II represents triumph of Soviet, Russian people

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The victory in the Great Patriotic War is a triumph of the Soviet and Russian people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an education conference.

"In Soviet times, people often used words from this song to refer to this holiday. It is a holiday that makes you tearful. First of all, it is definitely a holiday because Victory Day and everything that happened during the Second World War or, as we say, the Great Patriotic War, is, of course, a triumph of our people, a triumph of the Soviet people and the Russian people," he said.

According to Putin, Victory Day on May 9 is a special day for the entire country and almost every family.