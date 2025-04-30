Moscow highly values strong ties with Pyongyang — PM

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia highly values friendly relations with North Korea and stands ready to continue constructive engagement with this country, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"I would like to emphasize that we highly value our friendly, good-neighborly relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, treat your country with great warmth and reaffirm our readiness to continue constructive interaction, which is becoming stronger year after year," he said at the groundbreaking ceremony of a road bridge between the two countries over the Tumen River, attended by the head of the North Korean cabinet Pak Thae Song via video link.

"It is a great responsibility and also a great honor to be involved in the construction of a major transport infrastructure facility and, in a broader sense, in building trust and unity between our countries," the Russian prime minister added. He wished good luck to everyone involved in the realization of this project. "I hope we will meet again soon at a ceremony commemorating the completion of construction and launch traffic on the new bridge," Mishustin noted.

There is only an operational railway bridge and air service between the two countries now. A road bridge will allow increasing the flow of cargoes and expand passenger service.

The bridge together with approach roads is 4.7 km long in total. The length of the bridge itself is 1 km, with the Russian part spanning 424 meters, and the Korean part 581 meters. The width of the bridge is seven meters (two lanes).

The bridge is expected to be completed in one and a half years.