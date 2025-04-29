BRICS struggles for balance of interests, not against anyone in West — Lavrov

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. The BRICS member states are striving for a balance of interests across the globe, not against anyone in the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers in Brazil.

"We are struggling for a balance of interests, but in no way against anyone in the West," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

In this regard, Lavrov underlined that BRICS is a negotiating platform and should not be viewed "as an adversarial structure, political opposition to anyone, whether the United States or the European Union" or any other international entities.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011.

On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged members of the organization.

Brazil assumed the BRICS chairmanship on January 1. In 2024, the bloc was headed by Russia. The centerpiece of its presidency was the summit in Kazan on October 22-24, where a decision was made to expand the organization’s membership.

The first partners included Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. On January 6, Indonesia became a full member of the alliance. On January 17, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced Nigeria would join BRICS as a partner.