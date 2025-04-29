Statements about Russia’s possible attack on Europe are nonsense — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Statements that Russia may allegedly attack Europe are nothing but nonsense, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"Talks that Russia can actually attack Europe are certainly nonsense… [Russian President] Vladimir Putin rightly called it a ‘scare for burghers,’ simply to maintain them feeling constantly tense," Medvedev said speaking at the Knowledge First educational marathon.

According to him, by resorting to such statements some leaders, such as the future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, will be able to pursue the course they want, including the continued hostilities with Russia.

The Russian politician believes that there is no other explanation for this situation.

"I hope that sooner or later more sensible forces will come to power there," Medvedev continued. "By the way, there are also such forces in Germany, and we maintain relations with some of them, but there are not many of them yet."

Medvedev explained that he understands the nature of such "scare stories."

"It is driven by a desire to appease their own electorate, to satisfy their own elites, to explain their failures in the economic sphere blaming everything on Russia," he noted.

He pointed out that European politicians explain all economic problems blaming everything on Russians.

"Russians did something here, hybrid activities are there, some hacker attacks here and something else is there. In reality, they are cleaning up their own mess. It is a mess they have made themselves," Medvedev added.