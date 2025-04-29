MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The memory of the heroism displayed by Soviet soldiers and their allies during the Great Patriotic War endures even in countries where "Russophobia is currently rampant," Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with TASS.

"The memory of the courage of the war veterans is preserved even in states where Russophobia is rampant today. For example, in the United Kingdom, in the city of Londonderry, a monument has been erected in honor of the Arctic convoys, recognizing the contribution of Soviet sailors," he said.

Patrushev noted that the subject of the Arctic convoys – the wartime method of delivering supplies from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to the Soviet Union across the North Atlantic under the Lend-Lease program – could serve as a strong foundation for renewing contacts with museum, educational, and veteran organizations in countries of the anti-Hitler coalition.