EU used Minsk Agreements to buy time, money for Ukraine — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Unfriendly countries used Minsk Agreements to "buy" more time for Ukraine and pump it with weapons, special envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Many believe in the West that Russia did not honor Minsk Agreements. This is not true. It is one thing when we say this is not true, and it is a different thing when we show citations of Ms. Merkel and Mr. Hollande, who were heads of Germany and France, and who say that Minsk Agreements were made to buy more time for Ukraine and pump it with weapons," Dmitriev said.

"When somebody lies, it is important to very clearly put forward air-tight arguments," the official said. "And who can dispute against such prominent political figures as Merkel and Hollande," he added.