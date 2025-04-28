LUGANSK, April 28. /TASS/. Following the defeat in the Kursk Region, the Ukrainian military may look to launch attacks in other areas along the frontline of the special military operation zone, including the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko has remarked to TASS.

"With Ukrainian militants now pushed out of the Kursk Region and mopping-up operations in progress, it is anticipated that the territory will soon be entirely cleared. In light of this, the Ukrainian command may attempt treacherous strikes in other regions, particularly in Kharkov," he stated.

Marochko emphasized that the liberation of the Kursk Region has placed the Ukrainian military in a precarious position. "The consequences of this liberation for Ukrainian forces are significant; their situation is less than favorable," he added.

He pointed out that Kiev's recent actions in the Kursk Region were driven by military objectives, layered with a political dimension, as repeatedly highlighted by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky. "Syrsky himself indicated that these maneuvers were intended to fortify their defenses while simultaneously disrupting our offensive efforts in the Kharkov Region," Marochko explained.

On April 26, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed President Vladimir Putin of the successful completion of operations to liberate the Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces, following the incursion that began in August 2024.