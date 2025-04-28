Putin says friendship between Russia, North Korea tempered on battlefield to expand

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The strong bond of friendship, neighborly relations and cooperation between Russia and North Korea tempered on the battlefield will continue to grow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are confident that the strong bond of friendship, neighborly relations and cooperation between our countries, tempered on the battlefield, will continue to grow and expand across the board," according to a statement by the president released on the Kremlin’s website.

On April 26, the Russian Armed Forces "finally defeated the group of Ukrainian militants that invaded the Kursk Region, putting an end to the criminal provocation perpetrated by the Ukrainian authorities in an attempt to seize part of the Russian Federation territory," Putin noted.

Earlier reports said that Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Army General Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that the operation to liberate the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian forces that invaded the region in August 2024 was over. Gerasimov particularly highlighted the role of North Korean soldiers.

Article 4 of the Russia-North Korea Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership says that if one of the parties comes under armed attack by another country or group of countries, the other party will immediately provide it with military and other assistance.