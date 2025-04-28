Putin thanks North Korea for its help in liberating Kursk Region

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked North Korea, its leader Kim Jong Un and units of the Korean People's Army for their help in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian formations, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Our North Korean friends’ move was guided by a sense of solidarity, justice and genuine comradery," Putin pointed out in a statement. "We highly appreciate this and are sincerely grateful, personally to the Chairman of the State Affairs Committee, Comrade Kim Jong-un, as well as to the entire leadership and the people of North Korea," the Russian leader said.

"We commend the North Korean soldiers’ heroism, their excellent training and dedication displayed while fighting, shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers, defending our Motherland as their own," the Russian president emphasized. "They fulfilled their duty with honor and valor, covering themselves with unfading glory," Putin noted.

The operation to liberate the Kursk Region ended on April 26. In his report to the president, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov praised the role of North Korean servicemen in eliminating the Ukrainian group in the region.

Russia and North Korea have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. Its Article 4 states that in the event of an armed attack on one of the parties to the agreement, the other party will immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal.