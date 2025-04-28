Lavrov sees belief in Ukraine being only one interested in confidence building as illusion

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Moscow has repeatedly demonstrated its serious approach to Washington’s proposals to build confidence with regard to resolving the Ukraine conflict but Kiev is only creating an illusion that it’s interested, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS News.

"If you believe that it's only Ukraine who is interested in confidence building, I think a short answer would be this is an illusion," he noted in response to a question.

The top Russian diplomat stressed that Russia had earlier backed US President Donald Trump’s initiative for a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy facilities and compiled with it based on President Vladimir Putin’s order. "This was a confidence building measure against the policy and action taken by the Zelensky regime. As I said, several hundred times civilian energy infrastructure was struck," Lavrov said.

He also mentioned the US president’s proposal to resume the Black Sea Initiative. "The delegations met in Istanbul, in Riyadh. The delegations exchanged the views how this can be implemented in practical terms. And the proposals made by Russia are being considered by the United States. There are many other examples about confidence building measures," Lavrov concluded.