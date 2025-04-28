Meetings help Russia, US better understand each other’s position — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Bilateral meetings help Moscow and Washington better understand each other’s approach to resolving the Ukraine issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS News.

"The Trump administration is interested in searching for a balance of interest. They sincerely want to understand better the Russian position. And they're getting this understanding. And we understand better the American position through negotiations and meetings and discussions, which we have with them," he pointed out.

When asked if he thought it's unfortunate that the international system of diplomacy was not being used more and that it's more like one-on-one personal envoy structure, Lavrov said: "You did not express your disappointment that the international system of diplomacy was not used for the entire duration of the Biden administration." "You did not mention that Europeans are really very nervous that they're being marginalized," he noted, adding: "I mentioned already Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen, who said, ‘Any deal must make sure that Ukraine is stronger and that Ukraine is on top of Russia’."

"Do you need negotiators who believe in this kind of logic and who don't want to look for honest balance of interest?" the top Russian diplomat concluded.