France, Germany, UK may use IAEA report on Iran to discredit Tehran — diplomat

BERLIN, April 16. /TASS/. The trio of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, in a bid to exacerbate the situation around Iran’s nuclear program, may try to use a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discredit Tehran, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran on April 16 and 17 for important meetings with Iranian government officials," he wrote on Telegram. "Risks of the situation aggravating sharply and spiralling out of control still persist, mostly because of efforts by the United Kingdom, Germany and France. Under an initiative proposed by these three countries, supported by a two-thirds vote in the IAEA Board of Governors, Grossi was tasked with presenting a comprehensive report on Iran’s nuclear program by the end of May. Western European countries are very likely to use it to accuse Tehran of not complying with the safeguards agreement, and subsequently refer the matter to the UN Security Council for consideration," Ulyanov wrote on Telegram.

The Tehran Times newspaper reported on April 15 that members of the European trio (France, Germany and the UK) may seek to sabotage talks between Tehran and Washington on Iran’s nuclear program out of spite for being excluded from the process. According to the paper, France, Germany and the UK believe that they should have a place at the table in discussions on the Iranian nuclear issue as they are the only ones capable of activating the sanctions return mechanism enshrined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The Tehran Times notes that during consultations with a US delegation in Oman on April 12, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asked Washington to prevent the Europeans from triggering the procedure.

The "snapback" sanctions return procedure, provided for in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, stipulates restoring the UN Security Council’s sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program, which were lifted under the JCPOA.

Iranian and US officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a measured and positive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks is set for April 19.