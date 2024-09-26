Share of ruble in Russia's foreign trade settlements approaching 40% — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The share of the ruble in Russia's foreign trade settlements is approaching 40%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

Putin also noted that from 2021 to 2023 the share of the ruble in export settlements will increase almost threefold to 39%, and in the first half of this year the figure was already 39.4%.

In 2021-2023, the share of settlements in national currencies tripled to 39%, the share of settlements in rubles for imports increased by 2%, to 30%, the head of state added.