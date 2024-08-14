UNITED NATIONS, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities say a lot of information that should not be trusted, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters.

"They're saying that they will when they were supposed to drink coffee in Yalta, in Crimea, I think, this summer and even last summer. So don't trust [what they say] very much," he said.

The diplomat also pointed out that the attack from Ukraine on the Kursk Region was "an incursion of terrorist sabotage groups." "There is no front line as such. There is an incursion because there are forests that are very difficult to control. They are terrorizing the population. They are committing terrorist attacks," Polyansky added.

He emphasized that there is a lot of speculation around the Kursk attack. "Some people were saying that the British intelligence was involved. Some people were saying that the administration of the United States was taken aback by this [attack], I don't know. We don't want to speculate <...>. We don't have any assessment of whether they were involved or not at this stage," Polyansky concluded.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. The attack killed 12 civilians, wounded 121 people, including 10 children. A total of 69 injured are in hospitals; the condition of 17 of them is assessed as serious. More than 120,000 people left or were evacuated from the border districts of Kursk Region.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,300 servicemen, at least 37 tanks and more than 32 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area.