Russian troops wipe out oil refinery supplying fuel to Ukrainian military

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed an oil refinery that supplied fuel to the Ukrainian military and hit a mercenaries’ deployment site over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an oil refinery supplying fuel for the Ukrainian army’s equipment, a temporary deployment site of foreign mercenaries and massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 153 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys six Ukrainian tanks, two Buk air defense systems

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck four Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions, inflicted roughly 220 casualties on enemy troops and destroyed six tanks and two Buk surface-to-air missile launchers over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd mechanized, 36th marine infantry, 103rd and 113th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Yunakovka and Basovka in the Sumy Region, Tikhoye and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 220 personnel, six tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, four armored personnel carriers, six armored combat vehicles, six pickup trucks, two Buk surface-to-air missile launchers, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 530 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted more than 530 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position in their area of responsibility. They inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 66th and 116th mechanized brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Novosadovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the 1st National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 530 personnel, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 18 motor vehicles, a British-made 155mm AS-90 self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, two British-made 105mm L119 artillery guns and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South advances to better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South advanced to better positions and inflicted roughly 620 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units continued taking more advantageous frontiers and positions. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 61st mechanized, 5th and 10th assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Chasov Yar, Predtechino and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 620 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 345 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center struck five Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 345 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active operations and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd and 117th mechanized, 1st tank, 95th air assault and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Grodovka, Nikolayevka and Druzhba in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 345 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East improves frontline positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 108th territorial defense and 21st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Zolotaya Niva and Oktyabr in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. They repelled a counterattack by an enemy assault group," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 110 personnel, eight motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes two Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck two Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 60 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault and 119th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region and Nikolayevka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 60 personnel, seven motor vehicles and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 87 Ukrainian UAVs, 11 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 87 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 11 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 11 US-made HIMARS rockets, a missile of the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system and 87 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 41 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 635 Ukrainian warplanes, 278 helicopters, 29,322 unmanned aerial vehicles, 563 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,798 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,396 multiple rocket launchers, 12,926 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,469 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.