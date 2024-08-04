Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss de-escalation in Middle East

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Issues of a soonest ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and de-escalation of the situation in the region were the focus of a phone call between Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Badr Abdelatty of Egypt, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East with a focus on the need for a soonest ceasefire in the zone of Palestinian-Israeli conflict and general de-escalation of the situation in the region. The sides reiterated Moscow and Cairo’s unfailing commitment to coordinate actions on the entire spectrum of Middle East problems," it said.

The ministers agreed to stay maintain contacts on the current issues on the bilateral and internationals agenda, the ministry said, adding that the call was initiated by the Egyptian side.

the situation in the Middle East has escalated dramatically after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah armed wing commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Hamas and Hezbollah placed responsibility on Israel and warned about their response.