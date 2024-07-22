Russian, North Korean prosecutors general sign cooperation agreement in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and his North Korean counterpart Kim Chol Won signed an agreement on cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia and the North Korean Central Prosecutor's Office as well as a program of cooperation between the two countries' offices for 2024-2026.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office clarified that the parties will cooperate under the agreement in countering crimes in information and communication technologies, including those committed with the use of digital currency and digital financial assets, countering corruption and other official crimes, as well as environmental offenses. It also provides for the possibility of countering crimes in other areas.

This agreement is an expanded version of an earlier similar document signed in 2010.

The cooperation program for 2024-2026 provides for a number of specific activities - a meeting to familiarize with the competencies and structure of the prosecutor's offices of the two countries, a workshop on the organization of cooperation to combat crime in the field of information and communication technologies, consultations on the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, on cooperation in the provision of legal assistance and help in criminal proceedings.