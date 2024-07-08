Russian forces eliminate about 9,000 Ukrainian troops in LPR over week

LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. Russian forces have wiped out about 9,000 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as repelled 34 enemy counterattacks over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

‘The analysis of the special military operation in the LPR over the past week: <…> since June 29 through July 5, 2024, units from Battlegroups North, South and West have thwarted 34 enemy counterattacks. The losses of Ukrainian armed formations over the reported period have amounted to about 9,020 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries," he said.

The expert added that during this period, Russian units have eliminated nine tanks, four Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 111 field artillery guns, 11 radio-electronic warfare stations, 55 field munitions depots and over 150 Ukrainian combat vehicles of various kinds.