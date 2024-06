MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Congolese counterpart, Denis Sassou Nguesso, on June 27, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov announced.

"Indeed, [talks will be held in Moscow] on the 27th [of June]," Ushakov told reporters on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings forum.

The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26. TASS is the event’s general information partner.