Moscow-Tehran agreement talks halted ahead of Iranian presidential election — envoy

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Work on a comprehensive agreement between Moscow and Tehran has been suspended amid preparations for the Iranian presidential election, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

"Given the latest amendments Iran made earlier this year, we have come up with alternative proposals, they are now on Iran’s side. But as the Iranian leadership is currently busy getting ready for a presidential election, we are waiting for them to get around to those," explained Kabulov, who also serves as director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department.

Candidates put in their bids for president of the Islamic republic from May 30 to June 3. On Sunday, the election headquarters at the Iranian Interior Ministry published an official list of candidates for the vote set for June 28. Six people will be vying for the post.