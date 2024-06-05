Putin sees possibility of attending G20 summit

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has not yet made a decision about attending the G20 summit, but his participation is possible.

"I don’t know yet. I do not rule this out. First of all, I will take into account the present-day realities," Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

"To put it bluntly, it will depend on the situation in the country, on our situation in the Ukrainian direction, and on the global situation in general," the Russian leader added.