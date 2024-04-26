Russian envoy says US puts at risk OPCW’s work by aiding 'chemical provocations'

MOSCOW, April 26. / TASS/. The US is putting at risk the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons by aiding "chemical provocations," said Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia's envoy to the group.

"Many states-parties to the convention (on the prohibition of chemical weapons - TASS) are gradually coming to realize that the US, in pursuit of its immediate political interests, can sacrifice the effectiveness of the OPCW and weaken international mechanisms of chemical non-proliferation," he said.

It is ever more obvious for many, Tarabrin said, that the Anglo-Saxons and their closest allies are ready to encourage, "and sometimes even to provide direct assistance in the implementation of chemical provocations, as was the case in Syria and is now happening in the zone of the special military operation, for the selfish opportunity to use the mechanisms of the organization to settle political scores with their opponents," Tarabrin went on to say.