Russia to open diplomatic missions in more African countries, diplomat says

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Moscow is working to open diplomatic missions in several more African countries, Vsevolod Tkachenko, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa Department, said in an interview with TASS.

"Our embassy in Burkina Faso opened just before the new year, and Russia’s diplomatic mission in Equatorial Guinea will begin operations very soon. Several more missions are on the way; we will announce where they will be set up as soon as the work is done," the diplomat said.

According to him, the Russian leadership handed down instructions to enhance Moscow’s diplomatic presence on the African continent after the Russia-Africa Summit that took place in St. Petersburg last summer.