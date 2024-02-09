Reshuffle of Kiev military’s top brass will not affect special operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The resignation of Valery Zaluzhny from the post of the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces and the appointment of Alexander Syrsky will not affect the course of Russia’s special operation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a news briefing.

"We do not think that these factors can change the course of the special operation," Peskov said. "It will continue until the goals are achieved."

Valery Zaluzhny, whose resignation was rumored as early as on January 29, was dismissed the day before. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky thanked Zaluzhny for his work and suggested that he remain "in the team", but pointed to the stagnation at the frontline. Alexander Syrsky succeeded Zaluzhny.