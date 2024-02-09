Russia not obliged to correct anyone’s mistakes after Kiev withdrew from talks — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia is not obliged to correct somebody else’s mistakes in the context of Kiev’s decision to withdraw from negotiations with Moscow under West’s instructions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

He gave a positive answer to the journalist’s question on whether Moscow was ready to seek a negotiated solution with regard to Ukraine.

"Right. And we made it. We prepared the huge document in Istanbul that was initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation. He had fixed his signature to some of the provisions, not to all of it. He put his signature and then he himself said: ‘We were ready to sign it, and the war would have been over long ago, 18 months ago. However, [then UK] Prime Minister [Boris] Johnson came, talk to us out of it and we missed that chance.’ Well, you missed it. You made a mistake. Let them get back to that. That is all. Why do we have to bother ourselves and correct somebody else's mistakes?" Putin said.