MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Some of the lands Ukraine received after the creation of the Soviet Union had no historical connection with it whatsoever, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"In 1922, when the USSR was being established, the Bolsheviks started building the USSR and established the Soviet Ukraine, which had never existed before," the head of state noted.

According to him, Vladimir Lenin, the founder of the Soviet state, "for some unknown reasons, transferred to that newly established Soviet Republic of Ukraine some of the lands, together with people living there, even though those lands had never been called Ukraine." "Those lands included the Black Sea region, which was received under Catherine the Great and which had no historical connection with Ukraine whatsoever," Putin emphasized.