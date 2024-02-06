Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 30 times over day

TASS, February 6. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 30 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, an artillery shell was fired at the village of Zhuravlevka. In the village of Krasny Khutor, a kamikaze drone was downed and then destroyed by electronic warfare. There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district," he wrote.

In the Valuisky district, Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Verigovka from barrel artillery five times. The windows of a private house were blown out. Seven artillery shells were fired at the village of Urazovo.

In the Gubkinsky district, the town of Gubkin was attacked by a drone. "As a result of the fall of the drone and its subsequent detonation, eight private homes were damaged in various ways: windows were shattered, roofs, facades and fences were damaged," the regional head said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, three mortar shells were fired at the village of Terebreno, five at the outskirts of the village of Prilesye. In the Chernyansky district, the village of Volokonovka was attacked by three drones, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

In the Shebekinsky district, the village of Mukhino came under mortar fire three times. Five mortar shells were fired at the village of Maryino, and four mortar shells were fired at the village of Pankov.