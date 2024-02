MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has damaged communications facilities in the village of Tyotkino in the borderline Kursk Region, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"In the village of Tyotkino in the Glushkovsky District, communications infrastructure facilities have sustained damage as a result of a drone attack," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the emergency services will begin repairs as soon as possible.