Conflict in Syria

Russia requests UNSC meeting over US strikes on Syria, Iraq — mission

It is expected to be held on February 5

UNITED NATIONS, February 3. /TASS/. Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council following the US strikes on Iraq and Syria, and it is expected to be held on February 5 at 4:00 p.m. New York Time, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"We have just asked to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due the threats to peace and security sparked by the US strikes on Iraq and Syria. This month’s Guyanese presidency is planning to schedule it for February 5 at 4:00 p.m. New York Time," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Terrorist attacks in Volgograd
Volgograd oil refinery operating as usual — Lukoil
The fire at a pipeline of Lukoil’s oil refinery in Volgograd has been extinguished
State defense order performance close to 100% — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that "the state defense order for 2023 was significantly increased again"
Russia sold billions of dollars' worth of weaponry abroad last year — Putin
"The Pantsir systems are in great demand. I must say that they are very popular on the international arms markets," the head of state noted
Russia to demonstrate Checkmate, MiG-35 mockups in Saudi Arabia
Other exhibits include upgraded Il-76MD-90A airlifter painted in new corporate UAC colors
Five more African countries join Proliferation Security Initiative
The number of African members in the initiative has grown to 11
UN court sets limits for review of Ukraine’s Genocide Convention lawsuit against Russia
The court concluded that the discussion whether Russia’s use of force against Ukraine and the recognition of Donbass republics constitute a violation of the Genocide Convention does not fall under the court’s jurisdiction
EU’s ultimatum to Orban: support aid to Ukraine or lose voting rights
According to the newspaper, it was essential for the EU to settle the matter unanimously to prevent a dangerous precedent of a potential split in the EU
Iraqi government confirms 16 deaths in US strikes
Another 25 were injured, said Inspokesman Basem al-Awadi
Time working for Russia in Ukrainian conflict, Hungary’s Orban says
The minister admitted that he was unable to change the minds of other EU leaders
UK backs US right to respond to attacks
The UK government spokesman told the Sky News TV channel that the UK have long condemned Iran's destabilising activity throughout the region, including its political, financial and military support to a number of militant groups
Georgia to pursue peaceful resolution of conflict with Russia — PM candidate’s program
"In parallel with the country’s European integration, Georgia’s main task remains to restore its territorial integrity in a peaceful manner and to strengthen the country’s sovereignty," the document said
Su-75 Checkmate’s design modified to optimize its cost — Rostec
The company said that because of the aircraft’s modular design and the use of modern digital technologies, technical changes could be introduced within the shortest possible timeframe
Sandu keeping Moldovans from voting in Russian presidential election — Dodon
Russia requested last November that polling stations for the Russian presidential election be opened in Moldova, where more than 200,000 Russian citizens live
Russia makes top three countries boasting digital competences — PM
The average level of exploiting AI technologies in the area of economy and public management in Russia increased 1.5-fold over the past two years, Mikhail Mishustin said
US base in eastern Syria attacked by drones
No information about potential damage is available at this point
US approves possible sales of 386 Hellfire missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
The deal would include training of personnel, provision of spare parts and maintenance
EU considers situation in Middle East critical after US strikes — foreign policy chief
It calls for de-escalation
Fire at Russian refinery in Volgograd caused by drone - governor
There were no casualties as a result of the incident
Seven killed after Ukrainian shelling attack on bakery in Lugansk region
As the LPR official stated, several dozen people may be under the rubble
Severodvinsk hosts ceremony of withdrawal of Prince Pozharsky submarine — top brass
The ceremony was supervised by Russian Navy Commander Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov
Medvedev says NATO 'playing with fire' with latest military exercises
The politician stressed that Russia doesn’t plan to attack any of the bloc’s members
Putin, General Staff discuss drones-related problems
The President noted that from his daily contacts with the soldiers, who fight at the front line, he drew a conclusion about the importance of drones
Achieving self-sufficiency crucial for sovereignty — Putin
The president emphasized that Russia will turn into a decrepit and worthless country unless it defends its own people
Russia lodges protest about Estonia’s plans to rebury Soviet servicemen — Foreign Ministry
"This act will certainly get a response," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized
Non-defense output of defense sector companies on the rise — Putin
"Branches of Russian economy now need new domestic machines, instruments, equipment, promising materials, and the defense sector is able to give all that on a production scale," the Russian leader noted
EU money will go to support bankrupt Ukrainian state — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister explained that according to a number of Western experts, "the Ukrainian economy is connected to a life-support machine"
Kiev informs White House about Zelensky’s decision to fire Zaluzhny — WP
The newspaper said that White House officials "did not support or object to" Valery Zaluzhny’s dismissal
US airstrikes on Iraq, Syria aimed at escalating conflict further — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States has been deliberately attempting to get the region’s major nations dragged into conflict
US well briefed on details of Zelensky-Zaluzhny conversations in Kiev — Russian diplomat
Her statement comes in the wake of a Washington Post report about Zaluzhny telling Zelensky that the situation on the battlefield would hardly improve whether or not the president sacks the general
Three people injured in knife attack at Lyon train station in Paris — TV
The attacker is in custody
Press review: US, Iran pull punches while striking back and China inching closer to Taiwan
Top stories from the Russian press on February, 1st
US military base in Syria comes under attack — report
The report didn’t say who fired the rockets
Russian air defenses shoot down drone over Belgorod Region
There are no casualties, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
French politician compares Macron's comments on nuclear weapons to treason
The leader of the French Patriots party Florian Philippot said that "In fact, this is handing them over to the EU: it means that we could use them tomorrow, for example, in the event of a war between Poland or Latvia and Russia"
Ukraine receives two more air defense systems — President Zelensky
According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s authorities have been working on the supplies on these systems at various level for months
Kiev wants to get as much as $1 trillion at Russia’s expense
Ukraine plans to have a budget deficit of $43.9 billion in 2024
5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Oklahoma
There were no reports of casualties or damage
Austria’s opposition slams decision to allocate 50 bln euro to Kiev as act of betrayal
Herbert Kickl vowed that if his party came to power after this fall’s parliamentary elections Austria would stop allocating money to Ukraine
Russia says two Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Krasny Liman area
The enemy's losses were up to 270 servicemen
Iraqi military spokesman warns US attacks could have ‘horrible’ consequences for country
The airstrikes are a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and undermine the government's efforts to stabilize the situation inside the country, said Yahya Rasool, a spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces
US Central Command says Iran’s elite force poses direct threat to Americans
Washington will continue to take action and do whatever is necessary to protect citizens of the country, said General Michael Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command
IRGC officer killed in Israeli air strike on Damascus suburb — Iranian TV channel
Earlier, the media reported that three people were killed in the attack
Air defenses down seven Ukrainian drones in three Russian regions overnight - top brass
US should be ready to deter both Russia and China over next decade — official
US National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby told that Russia has been demonstrating "destabilizing behavior"
Iraqi government slams US strikes on Iraqi territory as act of aggression
Iraqi government spokesman Basem al-Awadi said that the international coalition, "has deviated from its duties and the mandate given to it"
China seeks to develop stable relations with US — Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin did not disclose whether a telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden could take place any time soon
Armenia sees India, France as its key partners in defense sphere — defense minister
According to the minister Suren Papikyan, the diversification process is irreversible
At least 13 people killed in US airstrikes in eastern Syria — report
The US has carried out four series of airstrikes on the positions of pro-Iran militias in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor
US believes strikes on Iraq, Syria were successful
US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the US Department of Defense was still in the early stages of assessing the damage from the airstrikes and was yet unaware how many militants were killed
Missiles in desert. What is known about overnight US airstrike on Iraq and Syria?
Several facilities in Syria’s governorate attacked by unidentified aircraft — TV
Airstrikes presumably had been carried out by US planes
Georgia will keep preventing circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions — premier candidate
The country's authorities have repeatedly stated that the adoption of restrictive measures against the Russian Federation would not only cause significant economic damage to Georgia, but could also provoke a military confrontation
Biden says US to continue responding to attack on US troops in Jordan
US President also said the US does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world
Zaluzhny's fate to be decided by US, not Zelensky, former Ukrainian PM says
According to Nikolay Azarov, Valery Zaluzhny keeps in contact with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all those who actually do the military planning in Ukraine and send weapons to it
Russian weapons superior to NATO counterparts, Putin says
"Our defense industry demonstrates a very good both pace and quality of work," the Russian leader underscored
In Ukraine vs Russia case in The Hague Kiev put itself in the dock — Russian MFA
"The case ‘fabricated’ by Ukraine has fallen apart: all Ukrainian claims to the effect that Russia had allegedly violated the Convention and abused it to justify the beginning of the special military operation were completely rejected by the court," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Syrian Defense Ministry says Israel hits south of Damascus
The ministry reported that the attack caused material damage
Zelensky wants to sack Zaluzhny because of his secret talks with West — Hersh
Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, says journalist, talks about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace process
Production volumes in Russian defense sector growing steadily — Putin
The Russian President emphasized that the defense industry plants were doing a tremendous amount of work in three shifts
US supplies to Ukraine to not affect special military op course — Kremlin
All goals will be achieved, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Russian defense industry made real breakthrough during special military operation — Putin
"The workers of all the country’s defense enterprises have proven that they are worthy of our great ancestors," the head of state noted
Tesla to recall nearly 2.2 mln vehicles
Warning lights on indicators have a smaller font size than requirements by US safety standards
Iraq slams US statements of alleged coordination of attacks as falsification
Iraqi government spokesman Basem al-Awadi said that Washington's claims in this regard were "false and aimed at misleading the international public."
Abhazia eager to take part in BRICS events
Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba was confident that "Abkhazia’s participation would validate the approach to multilateralism and justice in international relations"
Germany is destroying its automobile industry, Putin says
"We should help them somehow," the Russian President added with a smile
Canada may give 1970s rockets to Ukraine instead of disposing them — TV
According to the CBC channel, the ministry is now considering the issue of their transfer to Kiev
Zaluzhny reports about situation around Avdeyevka to Zelensky
The general headquarters meeting came amid rampant media speculation that Zaluzhny could be dismissed today
US military says it struck more than 85 targets in Iraq, Syria
The facilities that were struck included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers and sites for the storage of unmanned aerial vehicles
Georgia to host two joint military drills with US — PM candidate’s program
In addition, Georgia will keep forming a cyberteam in the defense forces and will launch a project to set up a cyber lab within the framework of cooperation with NATO
Ukrainian forces lose up to 1,825 servicemen, six tanks in Krasny Liman area
Bulgaria sends first batch of armored carriers to Ukraine
Ukraine is supposed to receive armored vehicles equipped with weapons, which are no longer in use by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry
Erdogan names Fatih Karahan central bank governor
Before taking a job at the Turkish central bank, Karahan worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and as a principal economist at Amazon.com
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day
Ukraine’s losses totaled as many as 45 personnel, two pickup trucks and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weapons
ll the systems of the MiG-35 aircraft have been developed and produced domestically
Iran's spiritual leader orders to avoid direct military confrontation with US — newspaper
According to the sources, Iran's armed forces have been put "on the highest alert," ballistic missiles have been deployed along the border with Iraq, and air defense systems have been activated
Production of tanks in Russia grew fivefold — Putin
The head of state also noted that the production of in infantry fighting vehicles increased more than 3.5 times
French prosecutors start investigation into deaths of two French nationals in Ukraine
The news service said this is the 10th case related to the Ukrainian conflict that is being pursued by the Central Office for Combating Crimes against Humanity of the French National Gendarmerie
US has started strikes on Syria — ABC
Meanwhile, Qatar’s television channel, Al Jazeera, said that the outskirts of the Syrian town of Abu Kamal, located in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor on the border with Iraq, had been bombed
Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan to hold talks in February on establishing communication line
According to the Kazakh leader, this will not only create an alternative route for transit traffic in the Eurasian space, but also significantly strengthen the position of the Eurasian Economic Union in data logistics at the global level
Yemen’s Houthis claim missile attack on Israel’s Eilat
The movement’s spokesman Yahya Saree said that several ballistic missiles hit certain facilities belonging to the Israeli in the area of Umm al-Rashrash
French military believes Russian military transport plane downed by Patriot system — AP
The Western official said it’s almost certain that the missile was fired from Ukrainian territory
No casualties, damage following downing of drone over Russia’s Rostov Region — governor
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Air Defense Troops downed four Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod Region, two in the Volgograd Region
Israel approves terms of deal with Hamas, reached in Paris — Qatar
Qatari Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Majed al-Ansari emphasized that at this point, the parties to the conflict have been discussing via mediators the concept of the deal, but its details are yet to be coordinated
Russian figure skater Valieva thanks everyone for words of support in wake of CAS ruling
On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled to disqualify Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules starting on December 25, 2021
Russian forces advance west of Verboroye in Zaporozhye area, politician says
"We have now taken control of vast forest plantations, advancing 300 to 700 meters," Vladimir Rogov specified
Jordan denies reports of its air force’s involvement in US strikes on Iraq
The military official "dismissed the allegations as unfounded"
Russian forces deliver 127 strikes on Ukrainian plants, arsenals, airfields last month
According to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, in order to prevent its own defenses from crumbling, the Kiev regime is tossing its remaining reserves into battle, while urgently conducting a draconian forced mobilization drive
Ukrainian army recruiters break into houses, use drones to entrap evaders — eyewitnesses
People targeted by the recruiters’ dragnet have even resorted to building rough dugout shelters in the woods, a resident of the region said
Russia’s GigaChat, Western ChatGPT reflect divergent worldviews — Russian prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin added that "it is important to use those models that correspond to our own national interest"
Russia to begin repairs of damaged Minsk landing ship in 2024
Another Crimean source earlier told TASS the Minsk was likely to get the superstructure of the Konstantin Olshansky former big landing ship of the Ukrainian Navy
Putin moved by stories of wounded soldiers eager to rejoin units, comrades on frontline
The President noted that doctors, and neurosurgeons in particular, have a very difficult job
Russian watchdog concerned about tainted bananas from Ecuador
If no effective measures are taken by Ecuador, the authority will have to move to the second stage of restrictive measures, the press service said
Ukrainian army unlikely to defeat Russia with Western weapons, US expert says
Mark Episkopos added that more weapons supplies "risk putting Kiev and its Western partners in an even more precarious military position"
Battlefield success depends on who adapts faster — Putin
According to the Russian leader, victory will be had by those who not only adapt quickly to the means employed by the enemy, but also "produce their own, more effective capabilities"
Press review: Skeptic Hungary waives veto to pass Kiev aid and West vows more Ukraine arms
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 2nd
Nuland arrives in Kiev to look into Zelensky-Zaluzhny conflict — Russian diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also believes that Nuland does not have the task of reconciling Zelensky and Zaluzhny
Iran’s intelligence ministry says Mossad agents in 28 countries exposed
The ministry also gained "data on secret military facilities, weapons factories, and strategic civilian infrastructure" in Israel
Senior Russian diplomat calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip
The Russian side stressed that there was no alternative to a political solution to the Palestinian problem on the basis of generally recognized international law, with the two-state solution as the central element
Russia 'will never forget' Odessa events of 9 years ago, will punish those responsible
The ministry expressed its indignation at the lack of any probe into the incident
