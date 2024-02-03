Russia requests UNSC meeting over US strikes on Syria, Iraq — mission

UNITED NATIONS, February 3. /TASS/. Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council following the US strikes on Iraq and Syria, and it is expected to be held on February 5 at 4:00 p.m. New York Time, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"We have just asked to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due the threats to peace and security sparked by the US strikes on Iraq and Syria. This month’s Guyanese presidency is planning to schedule it for February 5 at 4:00 p.m. New York Time," he wrote on his Telegram channel.