Russia plans to continue humanitarian supplies of grain and fertilizers next year — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia will continue to provide humanitarian supplies of grain and fertilizers to countries most in need next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

"We will continue our humanitarian activity in this direction next year," he said.

Lavrov recalled that during the Russia-Africa summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Moscow's decision to "send a free large shipment of grain as humanitarian aid to six African countries that are on the World Food Program list." "These are the countries that are most in need of food. These supplies will be completed by the end of the year," the minister added.