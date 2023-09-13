US covers up Biden's corruption with anti-Russian agenda — Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. The anti-Russian agenda is being used by Washington as a smokescreen for US President Joe Biden’s corruption, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"There is a struggle for power, there is a cover-up of terrible, colossal, corruption on a global scale; political opponents are being torpedoed. There is opposition to the authorities, and different branches of this government in the investigation of these very criminal acts, which I mentioned. That is what is happening there," the diplomat said when asked whether the congressional investigation into the possible impeachment of Biden could affect the US position on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Zakharova noted that the US uses the Russophobic agenda for several purposes. "And this anti-Russian position, which was developed precisely by the Democrats under [former US President Barack] Obama, who for two terms pumped their society with this nonsense. This anti-Russian, Russophobic agenda is needed for two purposes: first - to cover up the facts of rampant corruption. <...> And second - to create a cause to consolidate the public, to forge a kind of front of like-minded people facing the Russian threat. That's what's going on there," she added.

"And what forms will it take, who, with whom, how will it be fought, what will Congress do? The closer the elections get, the more we realize that this is about the lesser of two evils," Zakharova summarized.