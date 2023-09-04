Russia, Iran are working on new major treaty — MFA

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are working on a new major treaty, which will reflect the main guidelines for cooperation, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said on the platform of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"We are working on a new major treaty with Iran, which will encompass, among other things, our key areas [of cooperation]," he said.

According to the diplomat, Russia-Iran relations have been steady on the ascent over the past few years.

"We expect these relations to acquire new qualities," Rudenko added.