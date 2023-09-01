Russia's special military op helping establish justice, multipolarity in world — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has made a significant contribution to establishing the principles of justice and multipolarity in the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our special military operation has given a strong impetus to the movement towards justice and multipolarity, which was already coming to fruition within the world community," he said at a meeting with students and faculty of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University). "The countries of the Global South, we also call them the countries of the new majority, no longer want to live by the rules that the 'golden billion' [the 'global 1%' - TASS], led by the US, has cooked up and imposed on everyone else," the top diplomat pointed out.

Lavrov highlighted French President Emmanuel Macron's statement after the BRICS Summit that the Global South no longer wishes to rely solely on the West and is becoming increasingly independent. "It is better late than never to make such recognitions. Nevertheless, while this is far from being the dominant trend in Western political thought and practice, the West continues to threaten to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield," the foreign minister underlined.