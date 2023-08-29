Russian forces hit back after Ukraine’s attack on Bryansk Region village

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a retaliatory strike on Ukrainian positions following an attack on a village in Russia’s Bryansk Region, where two civilians were killed, Alexander Bogomaz, the region’s governor, said on Tuesday.

"In retaliation for the terrorist attack by Ukrainian nationalists on the village of Klimovo, the Russian defense ministry’s units delivered a strike on the places of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Semyonovka," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Bogomaz said earlier in the day that the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk Region had come under shelling from multiple launch rocket systems. A man born in 2003 and a woman born in 1994 were killed, with one more man being wounded. Several homes and administrative buildings, as well as a school were damaged. Power supplies were disrupted.